Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show

KNOXVILLE - Get inspired at the 39th Annual Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show!
The 2017 Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show provides visitors the chance to shop hundreds of retailers and manufacturers exhibiting products, offering services and advice on interior design, home improvement, gardening, and more.
Stroll through beautifully landscaped gardens to inspire you and have the opportunity to talk with the designers.
February 3-5, 2017 | Knoxville Convention Center
Friday, 10:00am-6:00pm
Saturday, 10:00am-8:00pm
Sunday, 11:00am-5:00pm
