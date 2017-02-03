Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show

East Tennessee is expected to get an average of four inches of rainfall this month alone and if the saying is true, flowers should be blooming shortly after. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Get inspired at the 39th Annual Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show!



The 2017 Dogwood Arts House & Garden Show provides visitors the chance to shop hundreds of retailers and manufacturers exhibiting products, offering services and advice on interior design, home improvement, gardening, and more.



Stroll through beautifully landscaped gardens to inspire you and have the opportunity to talk with the designers.

February 3-5, 2017 | Knoxville Convention Center



Friday, 10:00am-6:00pm

Saturday, 10:00am-8:00pm

Sunday, 11:00am-5:00pm

(© 2017 WBIR)