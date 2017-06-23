Fanboy Expo takes over Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE - Some big stars are in Knoxville this weekend for Fanboy Expo!!
Knoxville's Comic Con runs Friday-Sunday at the Knoxville Convention Center. You can meet people like Gene Simmons, Lou Ferrigno, Ralph Macchio, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn, Loni Anderson and more!
Hours:
Friday 12:00PM – 7:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM – 6:00 PM
Sunday 11:00AM – 5:00PM
Tickets (there is an additional cost for some fan experiences):
Friday $22 per pass
Saturday $30 per pass
Sunday $17 per pass
WEEKEND PASSES (All 3-Days)
$50 per pass
GENERAL VIP (All 3-Days)
$75 per pass
GOLD VIP (All 3-Days)
$125 per pass
SUPER VIP (All 3-Days)
$475 per pass
Children twelve and under free when accompanied by a paying adult. Limit 2 per paying Adult.
Get more info on their website or Facebook page.
