FBConcord Children's Consignment Sale

FBConcord Consignment Sale

This weekend FBConcord will once again host its non-profit children's consignment sale. This is the 25th year for the sale featuring children's clothes and toys.

It is a non-profit sale with all proceeds benefiting the many ministries of First Baptist Church Concord.

Proceeds have been used for everything from playground equipment to computers and technology to scholarships to send students to camps and retreats.

Thursday September 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 is the consignor's private sale.

Friday September 15 from 9:00 to 5:00 is the public sale.

Saturday September 16 from 9:00 to 1:00 is the public sale with most remaining items marked down to half price.

Consignors will sell their gently used swings, highchairs, strollers, bedding, shoes, toys, clothing, maternity items, books, DVDs and more.

This event is an opportunity for families to earn extra money by emptying out their closets of outgrown clothes and then save money filling them back up with items the right size for their growing children. Consignors then have the option to donate items that do not sell to charity.

The church partners with the Mission of Hope to donate the unsold items. The blue barrels are a fixture at the sale.

© 2017 WBIR.COM