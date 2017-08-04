Film honoring Pat Summitt to debut Sept. 7 at Bijou Theatre

Pat: A Legacy of Love film poster

KNOXVILLE - A documentary film honoring legendary Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt,'s role in rebuilding women’s basketball in Iraq will debut Sept. 7 at the Bijou Theatre.

“Pat: A Legacy of Love" is presented by Coaching Change and espnW and was produced by UT graduates Sarah Hillyer and Ashleigh Huffman, now co-founders and directors of the Center for Sport, Peace, and Society at the University of Tennessee.

The film makers set out to honor the legacy of Coach Summitt and the tens of thousands of girls and women she has inspired around the world through basketball.

Several former former players, administrators, and journalists, including Michelle Brooke-Marciniak, Holly Warlick, Joan Cronan, and Sally Jenkins, appear in the film.

The event will be held on September 7, 2017 at the Bijou Theatre in downtown Knoxville at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28. General admission tickets are $15 and student tickets are $10. Attendees interested in a VIP experience can purchase tickets for $40, which will include special behind-the-scene features and conversations with the producers and cast.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation as well as the girls and women fighting for their right to play sports around the world.

