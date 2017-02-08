A century old house was abandoned and is now a haunted attraction (Photo: Kevin Umberger)

TALBOTT - Frightmare Manor is set to open up Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a special Valentine's Weekend haunt.

"America's No. 6 Scariest Haunted House" by US City Traveler will unleash "Bloody Valentine's Weekend' for one night only. Tickets are $22 for a chance to see the "terrifying and hair-raising" Jeremiah Lexer plantation and its special Valentine's weekend design.

Loved ones can enjoy the scares and superstitions the plantation has to offer. The Lexer plantation will be unlocked, and the undead set loose for this unforgettably creepy rampage of both the Manor and Rage attractions.

Frightmare Manor is located at 7588 West Andrew Johnson Highway (Hwy 11-E) in Talbott.

