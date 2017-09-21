Goodwill Vintage Fashion Show and Sale
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Holiday Inn at World's Fair Park
Vintage Boutique Presale - 5pm
Doors Open, Dinner Served - 6pm
Runway Show Starts - 7pm
Vintage Boutique Open to All - Following Show
The event features hundreds of vintage and vintage-inspired modern outfits, all found in local Goodwill stores.
This year's event theme is "In Living Color," and the runway selection will feature vivid and bold looks from the last century.
The Vintage Boutique will feature exclusive vintage merchandise including clothing, hats, shoes, coats, furs, formals and accessories, as well as many current top name brands.
Shoppers may purchase a $5 ticket at the door for access to the Vintage Boutique Presale.
Proceeds from this event directly support Goodwill Industries-Knoxville, Inc.'s mission to provide vocational training and employment opportunities for individuals with barriers to employment in East Tennessee.
In 2016, Goodwill provides services to more 3,750 individuals in a 15-county service area.
