Grainger County Tomato Festival set for this weekend

Tomatoes from Pierce Family Farms. (Photo: WBIR)

The 25th annual Grainger County Tomato Festival kicks off Friday with music, art and of course, tomatoes for all to enjoy.

The festival started in 1992 as a way to promote Grainger County's world-famous tomatoes. The festival also features other agricultural products, local artists, authors, performers and craftsmen.

MORE: Grainger County tomato farmer finds healthy crop thanks to time and attention

The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Pets are welcome.

For a full schedule of activities, visit the Grainger County Tomato Festival website.

© 2017 WBIR.COM