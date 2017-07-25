WBIR
Close

Grainger County Tomato Festival set for this weekend

The Grainger County Tomato Festival runs July 28-30 in Rutledge. graingercountytomatofestival.comJuly 25, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 11:22 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

The 25th annual Grainger County Tomato Festival kicks off Friday with music, art and of course, tomatoes for all to enjoy.

The festival started in 1992 as a way to promote Grainger County's world-famous tomatoes. The festival also features other agricultural products, local artists, authors, performers and craftsmen.

MORE: Grainger County tomato farmer finds healthy crop thanks to time and attention

The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Pets are welcome.

For a full schedule of activities, visit the Grainger County Tomato Festival website.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories