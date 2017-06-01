Inskip Pool reopens Saturday

Courtesy of the City of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville's largest outdoor pool will finally open this weekend!

Inskip Pool opens for swimmers on June 3 after recent repairs and improvements including an accessible shower, new sand in the volleyball court, and provided more shaded seating areas.

The other Ed Cothren Pool opened over Memorial Day weekend.

Both pools are open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The Sunday hours are 1 to 6 p.m.

Swimming lessons will be available for children 5 years and older this summer. There are eight 45-minutes sessions that last two weeks.

City of Knoxville pools are also available to rent for private parties and group events.

There are multiple Knoxville aquatic programs and facilities for public use in the summertime.

If you have questions about pool closings related to weather, call Ed Cothren Pool at 865-544-7480 and Inskip Pool at 865-687-9919.

© 2017 WBIR.COM