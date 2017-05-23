Jammin' at Hippie Jack's 2017

Jammin' at Hippie Jack's logo

Jammin at Hippie Jack's is a family friendly Americana music, camping and art festival, happening Memorial Day Weekend on 'Hippie' Jack Stoddart's secluded farm on the West Obey River in Crawford, TN.

The annual Spring festival hosts more than 20 original Americana artists over the course of 3-4 days and also attracts lovers of nature, camping, art, late night bonfire pickin', swimming, exploring, workshops, craft vendors and original, heartfelt Americana Roots music.

It all happens in one of the most serene and peaceful environments in Middle Tennessee.

