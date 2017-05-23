Kids will learn American Sign Language at summer camp

Sign Language Camp

A Sign Language Camp is set for June 5 to 9 from 9:00 to noon at Fellowship North Church.

3203 Tazewell Pike

American Sign Language instructor Florence Ndiaye will teach the camp she calls Hands Xpression Camp.

The camp is open to students 10 to 15 years old.

Registration and the $75 attendance fee is due by May 31.

To reserve a spot please contact Florence Ndiaye:

865-748-5294

florencesignsasl@gmail.com

