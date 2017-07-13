Little Women at the Bijou Theatre

It is a beloved classic about the March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy. They are the heart and soul of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women.

The novel and musical adaptation feature their adventures, heartbreak, and hope during the time of the Civil War.

Performances at the Bijou Theatre:

Friday at 7:30

Saturday at 2:30 & 7:30

Sunday at 3:00

Tickets are available at KnoxBijou.com or at the door

