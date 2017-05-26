Memorial Day events in East Tennessee

Memorial Day is a time to remember the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Every year, events are sprinkled all across East Tennessee the weekend leading up to and the day of Memorial Day. Here's a list of ceremonies and events happening in our area:

In Anderson County, the Oak Ridge Community Band will host a Memorial Day Concert on May 29 at 7 p.m. at A.K. Bissell Park. This is event is free and open to the public. The program will include tunes dedicated to military veterans and the men & women currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Click here for more info.

Blount County’s Veterans Affairs program will be on Saturday, May 27 starting at 11 a.m. at the Blount County Courthouse. The guest speaker is Pearl Harbor survivor Durward Swanson.



On Saturday, May 27 in Cumberland County, The Crossville Model Railroad Club is sponsoring the second annual "Heroes and Patriots" Memorial Day Event at the Crossville Outlet Center. There will be a presentation of the Flag and a Missing Man ceremony. The keynote speaker will be the mayor of Crossville, James Mayberry. Veterans will also be invited to share testimonies during an open microphone period. The event will begin at 11 a.m.

The Cumberland County Community Band will perform patriotic music before the annual ceremony held on Memorial Day at the Veterans Memorial park in Crossville. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Original Footwear in Hamblen County is hosting a Memorial Day community event on Saturday, May 27. Visitors can expect a bounce house, food trucks, games, and a live band. The festivities go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson County is choosing to honor fallen veterans by holding a Memorial Day tribute and wreath laying ceremony at the Mossy Creek Station on Saturday, May 27 starting at 10 a.m.

To kick off Memorial Day bright and early in Jefferson County, the third annual Ruck March will be held on Monday, May 29 starting at 7 a.m. The 8-mile march will begin at the Jefferson City Community Center and will end at the Brazelton Lodge in Dandridge. Carrying a rucksack/backpack is not required but is recommended. Visit the group's Facebook page to learn more.



If you're looking for a way to honor fallen veterans in Knox County, a Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Knoxville National Cemetery on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. The 79th New York Highlander reenactment group will play period music and perform a ceremony. Rituals honoring veterans will be performed as well.

Loudon County will be "Rockin' the Docks" again this year at Fort Loudon Lake. Starting at 1 p.m., there will be food, fireworks, rock climbing wall and much more. The live bands will begin performing at 5 p.m. The event staff does ask that visitors leave pets at home and reminds everyone that alcoholic beverages are prohibited. Visit the event's website to learn more.

In Roane County, you can take a trip back in time at the Tennessee Medieval Faire. Everything from food, vendors, games, and live performances will be offered all Memorial Day weekend including Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.

The Smoky Mountain Thunder Motorcycle Memorial Ride is kicking off in Sevier County on Sunday, May 28. The event starts in Sevierville at 10 a.m. The ride will begin at 11 a.m. after singing, words from guest speakers, an appearance by an American Bald Eagle, the placing of a wreath at the Veteran's Monument and Taps being played. The police escorted ride will end on top of Clinch Mountain in Grainger County, followed by a ceremony. Click here or more info on the event.

The Tennessee Smokies are even finding a way to honor veterans on May 27, by hosting a "Salute to Heroes Night." The game begins at 7 p.m., and there will be fireworks once the game is over.

The Memorial Day ceremony in Union County will be held on Monday May 29, at the Wilson Park Veteran’s Memorial Wall. The event will start at 11 a.m.

