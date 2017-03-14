Bob Holmes One Man Volleyball Team

East Tennessee Suicide Awareness and Prevention Week is March 13 through 18.

Part of the programming features One Man Volleyball Team Bob Holmes. He lines up on one side of the net to take on six opponents on the other side. He's played almost 20,000 games.

His life's mission is to prevent suicides and bullying. Bob Holmes spreads that message across the country with his "Beat the Odds" presentation.

Bob will demonstrate his remarkable moves Thursday March 16 at 7:00 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

