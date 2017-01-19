Explore outdoor items at indoor venue

Great Smoky Mountains Outdoor Expo

DOWNTOWN KNOXVILLE - The Great Smoky Mountains Outdoor Expo is this Saturday and Sunday, January 21 and 22, at the Knoxville Civic Colliseum.

Show hours are Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm. Tickets are $12 at the door, kids 12 and under are free.

The show features destinations, product,s and non-profits from a variety of outdoor related businesses: camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, kayaking, biking, 4 wheeling, and more.



River Sports Outfitters and Gage Models & Talent Agency are sponsoring Fashion Shows both days at 1:30pm.

River Sports Outfitters will showcase outerwear and high tech gear offerings, as well as exhibiting kayaks and paddle boards.



Raised At Full Draw is a non-profit organization for those interested in archery hunting. They are bringing a 3D Archery exhibit that can be enjoyed by anyone at any skill level. A climbing corner will be erected to test your skill.



The Fly Fishing Museum of Southern Appalachia, Ijams Nature Center, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will educate everyone on the importance of conserving our natural resources.

