Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE - While St. Patrick's Day began as a religious holiday in Ireland for Catholics to celebrate the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, it's now considered a festival for all Americans to be Irish for a day. There are many events scheduled in Knoxville from Friday to Saturday this year in order to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

On Friday, March 17th, the Irish Festival will kick off St. Patrick's Day in Market Square from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This is considered an event for the whole family with music, inflatable bounce houses, slides, face painting, games and more. Tickets will be on sale at the festival for $1.00 each. The festival will continue on Saturday, March 18th, starting at 10 a.m.

Shamrock Fest will kickoff with the St. Patrick's Parade at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. This will be the first time that the parade has been back to Knoxville in 30 years. The parade will travel up Church Street from Howard Baker Jr. Boulevard before turning right onto Gay Street. Continuing over Summit Hill and ending just past Barley's Taproom and Pizzeria on Jackson Avenue.

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. the festivities will continue as the band Way Sneaky Eddie plays in Market Square. Way Sneaky Eddie is a cover band that performs various rock from the 70's to today.

The annual Pub Crawl in The Old City will start at 7 p.m. and end at 1 a.m. at participating venues as well, Friday night.

On Saturday, March 18th the festivities will continue in Market Square with the 2017 Lucky Kidney Run at 10 a.m. There will be a 6K and 2K course for people to participate in with the awards ceremony to follow at around 10:45 a.m. Donations benefit the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation.

