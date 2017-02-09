Swashbuckling ballet at Bijou Theatre

GO! Contemporary Dance Works

The Barbarosa is the story of the legendary pirate Anne Bonny.

GO! Contemporary Dance Works will perform the ballet of swinging pirates, mesmerizing mermaids and clashing swords.

Bijou Theatre

Saturday February 11 at 8:00

Sunday February 12 at 3:00

The Barbarosa is directed by Lisa Hall McKee. The role of Anne Bonny will be performed by Harper Addison. She is a San Francisco dancer who recently relocated to Knoxville.

GO! Contemporary Dance Works is known for incorporating aerial into their performances and this ballet demands it to create a realistic, larger than life feel of a pirate ship. Audiences will experience a thrilling performance while being educated about an exciting historical figure.

Tickets are available at gocontemporarydance.com or by calling 865-539-2475. Advance ticket prices are $27 and $22. At the door prices are $30 and $25. $5.00 discount for Seniors/Students/Children.

(© 2017 WBIR)