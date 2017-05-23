Tennessee Medieval Faire 2017

Actors from all over come together to play characters from the medieval period. (Photo: WBIR)

HARRIMAN, TENN. - Harriman will take a step back in time this weekend.

Tennessee Medieval Faire is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the event located at 550 Fiske Road.

Several acts will be hosted this weekend including The Royal Joust!, Warriors' Chess, Up Down Go, Aaron Bonk, Shades of the East, Cosmo's Fables & Fortunes, The Gwendolyn Show, Punch and Judy Show, and In a Pickle.

Also, there will be live music, food, beverages, and crafts.

