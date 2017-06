Tennessee Valley Fair concert lineup announced

Tennessee Valley Fair (Photo: Tennessee Valley Fair)

KNOXVILLE - There's music for everyone at this year's Tennessee Valley Fair!

The 98th Tennessee Valley Fair is set for September 8-17 at Chilhowee Park.

As always, nightly concerts are planned from a variety of music genres. In most cases, you can attend the concert for free with paid fair admission, though some reserved seats are also available.

2017 Tennessee Valley Fair Concerts

Friday, September 8 - LOCASH

Reserved Seat = $15 - $10

Sunday, September 10 - Michael Ray with Drew Baldridge

Reserved Seat = $10

Monday, September 11 - Matthew West

Reserved Seat = $10

Tuesday, September 12 - Josh Turner

Reserved Seat = $30 - $20

Wednesday, September 13 - Cheap Trick

Reserved Seat = $30 - $5 (no free admission)

Thursday, September 14 - Jagged Edge

Reserved Seat = $10

Friday, September 15 - Kool & the Gang

Reserved Seat = $30 - $5 (no free admission)

Saturday, September 16 - Con Hunley

Reserved Seat = $10

Sunday, September 17 - John Michael Montgomery

Reserved Seat = $15

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. This presale includes concert tickets, discounted admission tickets and ride wristbands. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit http://www.tnvalleyfair.org or call 865-215-1482.

