The Big Ears Festival: Mar. 23-Mar. 26

KNOXVILLE - The Big Ears Festival returns again this year to Knoxville March 23-26. The festival brings together artists crossing all musical genres while also exploring film, performance, and the visual arts.

During the four day event, Big Ears plans to host a series of special programs and collaborations, film showings, workshops, panels and discussions with the artists and more.

Notable bands playing are: My Brightest Diamond, Blonde Redhead, Wilco, Tortoise, and Deerhoof. Artists such as Carla Bley, Jóhann Jóhannsson, and Colin Stetson will also be performing.

There will also be airings of Netflix Originals, documentaries, plays and more.

Check out the Big Ears website for the full list of performers.

