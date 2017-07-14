Three day backpacking trip is for women only

Stream in GSMNP

Naturalist guide Liz Domingue will lead a three day trip into the Great Smoky Mountains July 18 to 20. It is for women only.

She loves to hike but she noticed the idea of hiking the back country sometimes seemed frightening or intimidating to other women.

So the founder of "Just Get Outdoors!" suggested women empower themselves by banding together on multi-day backpacking trips.

Now the Great Smoky Mountains Association members invite small groups of eight women (including guide) to learn more about Great Smoky Mountains National Park from the perspective of the trail.

Women should arrive prepared with a backpack full of food, water, water treatment system, sleeping accommodations and all-weather gear.

Only those in good physical condition should consider registering, as they can expect to walk on uneven surfaces with a heavy backpack for a majority of the day.

© 2017 WBIR.COM