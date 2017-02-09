Photo Courtesy: History.com

Take a look at the great local specials these restaurants are rolling out for Valentines Day:

The Original Louis is offering a combo for couples that includes a 6 oz. filet & jumbo charbroiled shrimp with a side item and salad. Also on the menu are braised spinach, loaded potato casserole, loaded potato soup, and strawberry shortcake.

Krispy Kreme and Dunkin Donuts are offering heart shaped donuts for lover's to share.

Shoney's will be offering a Valentines Day theme buffet where 2 can dine for $24.99 or if you're soloing it that day you can also enjoy this special for $12.49. Just a few of the items featured on the buffet are sirloin steak, tilapia, barbeque ribs and fried shrimp.

Lovers of Littons will be able to enjoy an 8 oz prime rib with a half skewer of shrimp for $28.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a dinner for 2 for $42.99 that includes the choice of an appetizer, 2 entrees, and a sidekick of ribs or shrimp.

Hooters has a special deal for anyone who's ever had a broken heart with Shred Your Ex! Just bring a picture of your ex to shred on Valentines Day and be rewarded with an extra 10 boneless wings when you purchase 10 wings for $9.99

Waffle House is offering candle light dinners with reservations at some locations.

