Vendors gather for a Vintage Toy Show on Saturday

Modern Studio, 3-4-17

Rachel Downs, WBIR 4:23 PM. EST March 03, 2017

Greg Mason and Modern Studio will host a Vintage Toy Show on Saturday.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is $5. Kids under 12 are free. 

For more information, email Greg at greg@vintagetoypicker.com. 

