Close Vendors gather for a Vintage Toy Show on Saturday Modern Studio, 3-4-17 Rachel Downs, WBIR 4:23 PM. EST March 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Greg Mason and Modern Studio will host a Vintage Toy Show on Saturday.The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is $5. Kids under 12 are free. For more information, email Greg at greg@vintagetoypicker.com. (© 2017 WBIR) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WBIR Breaking News Nashville nurse murdered in her apartment EmiSunshine plays "Resting Place" (video with lyrics) Family safe after home destroyed in fire Full interview: One-on-one with Tennessee AD John Currie Community debates behavioral health center Pre-K Students Haircut Prank Goes Viral Nasvhille Zoo welcomes clouded leopard cub Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe KPD map shows drug overdose widespread More Stories John Currie's contract with UT: $900K to start Mar. 3, 2017, 2:11 p.m. Tickets for Clingmans Dome eclipse event sold-out in minutes Feb 24, 2017, 11:49 a.m. Jajuan Latham remembered on 13th birthday Mar. 3, 2017, 6:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs