Wiffle Ball Tournament set for Saturday

Wiffle Ball at Victor Ashe Park

Knoxville's first Neighborhood Wiffle Ball Tournament begins Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. in Victor Ashe Park, 4901 Bradshaw Road.

The Tournament will feature seven teams representing a variety of Knoxville neighborhoods as they vie for first place. Burlington (in red), Forest Heights (in royal blue), Island Home (in navy), Oakwood Lincoln Park (in black), Westwood (in light blue), West Hills (in orange) and Timbercrest (in green) are all competing.

While the tournament is being sponsored by the City's Parks and Recreation Department and Office of Neighborhoods, it is the brainchild of a Knoxville citizen, Jennifer Reynolds. Ms. Reynolds sits on the Neighborhood Advisory Council and saw an opportunity to strengthen ties between Knoxville neighborhoods through sports.

The event is free, open to the public and family friendly. A concession stand will provide food and refreshments. Everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or chair and watch the teams battle it out.

