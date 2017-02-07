Wine and chocolate pairing this weekend

Rack of wine

A chocolate and wine adventure awaits those who want to celebrate Valentine's Day early.

Three East Tennessee wineries will offer three unique chocolates each paired with wine. That is nine chocolates and nine wines for $18 per person.

The Valentrail is Friday February 10 through Sunday February 12.

It takes about two hours of driving time to visit all three wineries.

Purchase tickets at any participating winery.

The Winery at Seven Springs Farm

(865)745-2902

Friday-Saturday 9 am-8 pm

Sunday 12-6 pm

Spout Springs Estates

(865) 719-7485

Friday-Saturday 12-8 pm

Sunday 1-5:30 pm

Goodwater Vineyard

(423) 608-3249

Friday-Sunday 12-6 pm



