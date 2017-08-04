"World's Longest Yard Sale" returns with 700 miles worth of treasure

CROSSVILLE - If you love antiquing, then this is the weekend for you: "The World's Longest Yard Sale" is back!

Along a nearly 700-mile-long stretch of U.S. Route 127 spanning six states people are setting up yard sale booths and hawking their unwanted treasures.

The event started in Tennessee 30 years ago thanks to Fentress County executive Mike Walker, who thought it'd be a great way to draw tourism to the rural communities.

The sale eventually spread north along U.S. 127 as far as Michigan, and south to Gadsen, Ala.

The event started Friday and will run through Sunday, Aug. 6. The closest location for East Tennesseans to enjoy treasure hunting will be along U.S. 127 in Crossville.





The vendors will be spread along the highway, but if you're looking for a particular type of antique or just don't want to sort through potentially unwanted junk, you can find a list of vendors and their wares on the 127 Yard Sale website at this link.

© 2017 WBIR.COM