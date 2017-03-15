Zoo Knoxville to host Star Wars Character Day on March 18, 2017

Star Wars Character Day at Zoo Knoxville presented by Food City March 18, 2017 10am to 2pm Cost: Included with general zoo admission* Children ages 4-12 who come dressed as a Star Wars character get $5 off admission. Children under 4 are free.

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - Zoo Knoxville will host Star Wars Character Day on Marcy 18, 2017. Guests can meet their favorite characters including Darth Vader and Storm Troopers.



The Star Wars Character Day at Zoo Knoxville is presented by Food City and is included with a general zoo admission cost. Children (ages 4-12) who come dressed as a Star Wars character will receive $5 off admission, children 4 and under are free.

Activities will include: Jedi Training Camp (including light saber crafts and training on how to use The Force, children will leave a certified Jedi Knight.



The MidSouth Garrison of the 501st Legion is helping the zoo with this event.

© 2017 WBIR.COM