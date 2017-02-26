8-year-old Sunny Pawar is the Oscars' cutest kid

Suited up. (Photo: Dan MacMedan, Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Drizzling skies and chilly temperatures descended on Los Angeles just in time for the Oscars Sunday. But on the red carpet, everything was Sunny.

Lion's pint-sized star Sunny Pawar has been a delight all awards season, walking the red carpet in perfectly tiny tuxes. As if his Oscars bow tie wasn't adorable enough, the 8-year-old paired his suit with green-and-yellow sneakers.

And a slicked-back Elvis hairdo.

"Are you going to party all night tonight, Sunny Pawar?" "Yes." pic.twitter.com/GLtEckOtSJ — Steve Pond (@stevepond) February 26, 2017

Pawar wasn't the only kid on the Oscars red carpet, with Moonlight's 9-year-old star Alex Hibbert posing with the other two actors who play Chiron in the film, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes.





