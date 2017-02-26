Kimmel live tweets Trump during Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel really tweeted at President Trump live from the Oscars. (Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Jimmy Kimmel didn't shy away from political jokes during the 89th Academy Awards. Throughout the night, the Oscars host made multiple Trump jokes, calling Meryl Streep highly overrated and telling the fake news media to leave.

Then he did this...

In under five minutes, the first tweet had more than 100,000 retweets. A few minutes later, it became Kimmel's most-retweeted tweet.

President Trump, who was attending the annual Governors Ball at the White House, has been silent on Twitter throughout the ceremony. The Governors Ball, which is traditionally the first formal event at the White House for a new president, usually falls on the same night as the Oscars.





(© 2017 WUSA)