Sign up! Alzheimer's Tennessee to hold six local walks

KNOXVILLE - Alzheimer's Tennessee is inviting families to be part of their biggest annual fundraising events.

The group, which provides resources and raises money for people affected by Alzheimer's Disease, holds six annual walks each year.

On Tuesday, they held the kick-off luncheon to encourage people to sign up to join them. County singer Easton Corbin was a special guest at the event. He was honored for his efforts in raising awareness of the disease.

The Knoxville walk is coming on April 9 at the UT Trial Gardens.

Other Alzheimer's Walks:

Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK in Crossville (Cumberland & Fentress Counties)

Foothills Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK in Maryville (Blount, Loudon, Monroe Counties)

Smoky Mountain Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK in Pigeon Forge (Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, Hamblen)

Cumberlands Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK in Cookeville (Clay,Dekalb, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Putnam, Pickett, Smith, VanBuren, White, Warren)

Five County Alzheimer’s Tennessee WALK in Oak Ridge (Anderson, Campbell, Morgan, Roane, Scott)

You can register to take part in the walks here.

