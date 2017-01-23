Americana star Jason Isbell to return to Tennessee Theatre

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: Jason Isbell performs during The 2016 New Yorker Festival at Gramercy Theatre on October 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New Yorker) (Photo: Thos Robinson, 2016 Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Theatre announced on Monday that Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will return to Knoxville on April 22.

Tickets go on sale on Friday and start at $49, plus fees.

Isbell last played at the Tennessee Theatre in November 2015. The show was his first headlining performance at the historic theater. He previously played the Tennessee Theatre as a member of The Drive-By Truckers in 2006.

Three months after his debut headlining Knoxville show, Isbell brought home two Grammy awards. "Something More Than Free" won the Grammy for Best Americana Album and a track off that album, "24 Frames," won the award for Best American Roots Song.

"Something More Than Free" topped Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Top Country Albums and Top Americana/Folk Albums charts.

(© 2017 WBIR)