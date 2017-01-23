WBIR
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Americana star Jason Isbell to return to Tennessee Theatre

Staff , WBIR 12:50 PM. EST January 23, 2017

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Theatre announced on Monday that Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will return to Knoxville on April 22.

Tickets go on sale on Friday and start at $49, plus fees.

Isbell last played at the Tennessee Theatre in November 2015. The show was his first headlining performance at the historic theater. He previously played the Tennessee Theatre as a member of The Drive-By Truckers in 2006.

Three months after his debut headlining Knoxville show, Isbell brought home two Grammy awards. "Something More Than Free" won the Grammy for Best Americana Album and a track off that album, "24 Frames," won the award for Best American Roots Song.

"Something More Than Free" topped Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Top Country Albums and Top Americana/Folk Albums charts.

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories