Big Ears Festival announces daily lineups, tickets on sale Friday

A musician performs at the Big Ears Festival at Scruffy City Hall. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Big Ears Festival organizers announced Tuesday the daily lineups and additional performances to this spring’s festival.

The ninth annual Big Ears Festival is scheduled from March 23-26. Single day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and range from $49.50 to $99.50 plus fees.

Weekend passes range from $50 (for a film program pass) to $550 plus fees.

The rock band Wilco is scheduled to play on March 24, and its individual members will perform throughout the festival weekend.

Other artists scheduled to perform at the festival include George Xylouris and Jim White; T. Griffin and The Quavers; Mira Billotte; White Magic; Matan Roberts; Theo Bleckmann; Ben Monder; Frode Haltli and Nils Økland.

New artists and programs announced…plus daily lineups! Details here → https://t.co/dSW2px98yK + Daily Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM EST! pic.twitter.com/eOXwvsgys9 — Big Ears Festival (@BigEarsFestival) January 10, 2017

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will also play a special March 26 performance at the Mill & Mine as part of the festival. The symphony orchestra is directed by Aram Demirjian, and the program will feature pieces from John Adams, Matt Aucoin and Bach.

