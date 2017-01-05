Blake Shelton announced Thursday his joint partnership with Ryman Hospitality to launch a new bar on lower Broadway in Nashville called Ole Red. (Photo: Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean)

NASHVILLE - Ryman Hospitality is planning a Blake Shelton-themed bar, music venue and event space called Ole Red, the most expensive entertainment project on lower Broadway since Bridgestone Arena 21 years ago.

Ryman will put an estimated $20 million into the renovation with the goal of opening Ole Red in early 2018 after spending $6.6 million to buy the building at 300 Broadway.

The name “Ole Red,” is an homage to the Grand Ole Opry, which Ryman Hospitality owns, and “Ol’ Red,” the hit song that helped launch the career of Shelton. Since that song came out in 2001, Shelton has become a household name outside country music thanks to his continued successes as an artist, his role as a judge on “The Voice” and his very public love life.

Ryman Hospitality is planning a second Ole Red bar to be located in Shelton's hometown of Tishomingo, Okla.

The venue on lower Broadway represents an ambitious venture for Ryman. Ole Red will be 26,000 square feet, with a stage for live band karaoke and performances by up-and-coming country artists on the first floor. A mezzanine will overlook the stage and dance floor, with retail space also carved out on the first floor. A private event space with room for up to 450 people and kitchen facility will occupy the third and fourth floors.





Ryman executives are particularly excited about the fifth-floor rooftop restaurant and gathering area with a panoramic view of the city's bustling honky tonk district.

The new project is the latest example of Ryman investing in the entertainment side of its Nashville business. The company has renovated two other downtown venues, the venerable Ryman Auditorium underwent a $14 million expansion and improvement in 2015 and the Wildhorse Saloon completed an $8.6 million renovation last year.

Meanwhile Ryman has also contributed cash to the incentive package to keep the CMT drama “Nashville,” which co-produces, filming in Nashville. And last year, Ryman detailed plans for a country music-themed venue in Times Square in New York designed to lure tourists to Nashville.

Ryman executives tabbed Shelton for the project as his star is reaching its apex. Shelton, who is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, has grown into a solo artist capable of headlining stadiums, but his role as a judge on “The Voice” has taken his following to another level. He has 9.2 million likes on his Facebook page and 18.6 million followers on Twitter.

His personal life has also played out on the public stage after he divorced country star Miranda Lambert and began a relationship with pop singer Gwen Stefani, who is also a fellow judge on “The Voice.”

The company hopes Ole Red Nashville is the first of other locations across the country.

“We’re launching this new brand with Blake Shelton, and I think that’s the exciting thing for our company,” Ryman Hospitality Chairman and CEO Colin Reed said. “Blake has been an artist who we have witnessed up close and personal for over 10 years now. We’ve watched his career go through this period, we’re friends with him and we have an extraordinary amount of regard for him.”

The venue is themed around “Ol’ Red,” which was a single on Shelton’s self-titled debut album. The song was written by James “Bo” Bohan, Don Goodman and Mark Sherrill and originally cut by George Jones.

“It’s amazing to me to see a song that’s been such a big part of my career come to life in the plans for Ole Red,” Shelton said. “Nashville and Tishomingo are both places that are important to me, and it’s great that each location is going to have its own personality inspired by one of my favorite songs. It’s always been a dream of mine to create something like this where people know they’re going to have a good time as soon as they walk in the door, and I couldn’t be more excited that my friends at the Opry and Ryman Hospitality Properties are making it happen.”

The project will call for extensive renovation work inside the 91-year-old building. Reed said he anticipates no issues garnering the proper Metro approvals for the work.

Reed said the building will use state of the art lighting to turn the building red on the exterior.

Ryman is working with Tuck-Hinton Architects and Anderson Design Studio on the project. Turner Construction will serve as the General Contractor for Ole Red Nashville.

Ole Red enters a competitive and evolving lower Broadway that has seen new projects from Dierks Bentley, John Rich and Alan Jackson announced in recent weeks.

Three years ago, the renovation of the Acme Feed and Seed, an alternative take on the honky tonk that showcases non-country artists and has turned into a popular gathering for Nashvillians in addition to tourists, helped transform the beer-soaked street known for classic country covers and cowboy hats.

Reach Nate Rau at 615-259-8094 and follow him on Twitter @tnnaterau.