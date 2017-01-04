Bonnaroo to announce 2017 lineup on Jan. 11

Festival goers wait to come into the festival grounds the first day at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival June 9, 2016 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo: Samuel M. Simpkins/ The Tennessean)

The wait is almost over for music fans looking to find out who will be performing at the 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn.

The lineup will drop at 8 a.m. on January 11, the festival's Facebook page announced on Wednesday. Tickets will also go on sale at the same time.



For weeks now there's been lots of speculation about who might take the stage at the 16th annual festival.

Many of the most popular rumors and guesses range from the Red Hot Chili Peppers to The Weeknd, to U2, to Radiohead and many other acts.



Again, those are still just rumors as no acts have been officially announced. However, all the speculation will end next week when the full lineup is revealed.