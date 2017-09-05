Chris Blue excited for Tennessee Theatre shows this week

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 1219A -- Pictured: Chris Blue -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

KNOXVILLE - This time last year, Chris Blue was a talented local singer with big dreams. Now, he's a rising music star with an album on the way and three big hometown concerts coming up this week!

The Tennessee soul singer was crowned the winner of season 12 of NBC's The Voice in May.

This week, he'll be back in Knoxville to perform three sold-out shows at the Tennessee Theatre--- on Sept. 7, 8 and 10. He was originally just supposed to have one performance, but the tickets were in such high demand that a second and then a third show were added.





"Thank you guys," he said to his fans. "It's humbling."

Blue is rehearsing at the theater this week.

"It's so much fun," he told WBIR's Russell Biven. He said he can't wait to perform for a hometown crowd, but he's not sure what will be going through his mind when the curtain opens.

"I just want to make sure I'm in a zone, a place I can serve the people and why I'm here. Once I see them, there's no telling what will be going through my mind," he said.

