Country star Miranda Lambert performing in Knoxville next March

KNOXVILLE - She's known for hits like "The House That Built Me" and "Somethin' Bad," but there is nothin' bad about seeing Miranda Lambert perform live!
The country star is making Knoxville a destination on her just-announced "Livin' Like Hippies" tour. Lambert will be coming to Thompson-Boling Arena on March 1, and she's bringing Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods with her.
Y’all make every tour special. Can’t wait to see you on the #LivinLikeHippiesTour with @JonPardi.— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 28, 2017
See tour stops: https://t.co/8AaI0n1kue pic.twitter.com/FUYTAmLk0v
Tickets aren't on sale quite yet and a presale for the event hasn't been announced. You can find more info on the tour on the tour website at this link.
