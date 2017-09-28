WBIR
Country star Miranda Lambert performing in Knoxville next March

WBIR 11:39 AM. EDT September 28, 2017

KNOXVILLE - She's known for hits like "The House That Built Me" and "Somethin' Bad," but there is nothin' bad about seeing Miranda Lambert perform live!

The country star is making Knoxville a destination on her just-announced "Livin' Like Hippies" tour. Lambert will be coming to Thompson-Boling Arena on March 1, and she's bringing Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods with her.

Tickets aren't on sale quite yet and a presale for the event hasn't been announced. You can find more info on the tour on the tour website at this link.

 

