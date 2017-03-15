Disc Exchange employees opening new music store

Magnolia Records is set to open next Thursday on Magnoila Ave. The store will sell cassettes, records, CD's and music accessories. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Music lovers will once again have a place to gather in Knoxville.

After 25 years in business, the Disc Exchange on Chapman Highway closed its doors last summer. It was more than a place to buy compact discs and other music paraphernalia. It was a gathering place for people with similar passions, and a destination for live concerts in an intimate setting.

Now, three former employees of the Disc Exchange are hoping to recreate that same magic in their new venture. Magnolia Records is set to open next Thursday in North Knoxville.

The store will sell cassettes, records, CD's and music accessories. One of the shop owners says it's an exciting time for music in Knoxville and they'll be open just in time for the Big Ears Music Festival starting March 23.

You can find it in the 200 block of West Magnolia Avenue, in the old Tennessee Valley Bike shop that recently moved a few doors down in the same building.

