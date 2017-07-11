Dolly & Kenny top list of highest paid country music stars

Kenny Chesney and Dolly Parton (Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

When it comes to country music, two East Tennessee stars are among the most successful when it comes to making money.

Forbes has released its list of Highest-Paid Country Music Stars--- and right there in the top five, you'll find our own Kenny Chesney and Dolly Parton.

Kenny was second on the list, right behind Garth Brooks, with $42.5 million.

"The leader of the No Shoes Nation continues to fill up stadiums around the U.S. while cashing in on deals with brands from Apple to Corona, as well as his own rum, Blue Chair Bay," the article said.

Dolly Parton's fourth place slot came as a surprise to the magazine's editors. Her $37 million dollars placed her at number four on the list.

"The septuagenarian star grossed a healthy six figures per city across 63 dates during our scoring period; she also cashes in on publishing paychecks and her Dollywood theme park," according to Forbes.





Garth Brooks took the top slot with his $60 million dollar payday. Luke Bryan was third with $42 million and Toby Keith and Florida Georgia line tied for fifth with $34.5 million.

© 2017 WBIR.COM