Dolly performs duet with Kesha

Dolly Parton and Kesha (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

Country music superstar Dolly Parton has teamed up with pop star Kesha for a song on the young singer's newest album.

The song, "Old Flames (Can't Hold a Candle To You)", may be familiar to Dolly's fans. She recorded it ion her 1980 album Dolly, Dolly Dolly. It has also been performed by Johnny Cash, June Carter and Merle Haggard.

Kesha also has a close relationship to the song, which was written by her mother, Pebe Sebert. She told NPR that she's performed the song in concert for years, and it was a dream of hers to perform it with Dolly.

"I have always looked up to Dolly. I always wanted to get a tattoo: 'What would Dolly do?' Because I always think about that whenever I'm in a situation or when I'm in an interview. She's just been such a positive compass for me in my career as a woman," Kesha told NPR.

© 2017 WBIR.COM