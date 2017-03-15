Don Warden, Dolly Parton's former manager, dies at 87

Porter Wagoner, second from right, and his band, the Wagonmasters, plays before a crowd over 5,000 at the Nashville Tennessean Centennial Park concert July 26, 1964. The Wagonmasters are Don Warden, Jack Little, George McCormick and Buck Trent. (Photo: Robert Johnson, The Tennessean)

Don Warden, a musician and manager whom Dolly Parton lovingly nicknamed "Mr. Everything," died Sunday at age 87.

Warden, an accomplished steel guitarist, was a founding member of the Porter Wagoner Trio, and met Parton when she joined "The Porter Wagoner Show" in 1967. When Parton parted ways with Wagoner in 1974, Warden went with her, serving as her manager through the next four decades.

"He was like a father, a brother, a partner and one of my best friends," Parton said in a press release. "I feel like a piece of my heart is missing today. Certainly a huge piece of my life is gone."

Warden and Parton last shared the stage in 2008 during a concert tribute to Wagoner. That same year, Warden was inducted into the Steel Guitar Hall of Fame.

Warden is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois Ann Bybee Warden; son Charlie (Cheryl Waters); grandchildren, Courtney Warden Barlar (Will) and Chase Warden (Emily); and one sister, Reba Brown of Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be held at Christ Church (15354 Old Hickory Blvd) on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. CT with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grand Ole Opry Trust Fund, 1 Gaylord Drive, Nashville TN, 37214, or to Adoration Hospice, 545 Mainstream Drive, Suite 43, Nashville, TN 37228.

This story originally appeared on The Tennessean’s website.

