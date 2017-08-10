Knoxville's Emily Ann Roberts is going back to her East Tennessee roots to inspire her latest song.

"The Voice" contestant and country music singer has been hard at work in the studio for the last few months as she waits to release her first original album.

On Wednesday, Roberts' released her latest original song to Facebook called "God Made Tennessee Raised." Reminiscent of Dolly Parton, she infuses the song with some East Tennessee charm and makes it a love letter to her home.

"From Sunday morning service to the Friday Night Lights, there's some homegrown Appalachia in the songs that I write," Roberts sings.

Of course, it wouldn't truly be a song about East Tennessee without some good ol' "Rocky Top." Roberts sang a few bars from the iconic tune at the end.

Watch the full song below and other originals on Emily's Facebook page:

