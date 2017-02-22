How Bonnaroo 2017's daily lineup is breaking with tradition

Festival goers wait to come into the festival grounds the first day at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival June 9, 2016 in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo: Samuel M. Simpkins/ The Tennessean)

MANCHESTER - Here's another sign changes are afoot at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

The Manchester, Tenn. festival just revealed its "daily lineup" for this year's event: a list of who's performing on each day of the four-day festival.

U2 will make their U.S. festival debut on Friday night, while Red Hot Chili Peppers and Chance the Rapper share the main stage on Saturday. No surprises there. But Sunday's lineup is where Bonnaroo is revising its playbook.

Pop sensation The Weeknd appears to be closing out this year's festival, and he's joined at the top of Sunday's bill by fellow millennial favorites Lorde, Travis Scott and Crystal Castles.

That's a stark difference from the last four Sunday night headliners: Dead & Company (members of the Grateful Dead), Billy Joel, Elton John and Tom Petty. Sunday has long been the day that fans of rock legends and "jam bands" reclaim the Bonnaroo grounds, while many younger attendees opt to head home early. Looks like Bonnaroo is trying to keep those young fans on "The Farm" as long as possible.

The older set might not only be leaving Bonnaroo early this year, they might show up late, too. Thursday night at Bonnaroo is a soft opening as usual, but you might find the lineup more inscrutable than ever: G Jones, Eden, Ookay, Herobust, Goldfish, Haywire, Hippo Campus and more names you'll have to Google are on the bill.

Bonnaroo takes place June 8-11, 2017 in Manchester, Tenn. Tickets are $324.50 + fees at www.bonnaroo.com

Tennessean