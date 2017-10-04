Lee Univ. singers launch album after viral video

CLEVELAND, TENN. - People all over the world are watching and worshipping along with a group of talented performers from an East Tennessee university.

You may have heard of the Voices of Lee, an a capella group of students from Lee University, located in Cleveland, just north of Chattanooga.

The group has appeared on national television and even competed on NBC's reality show The Sing- Off, but their biggest claim to fame is probably a former member. Jordan Smith went from performing with the group to winning NBC's The Voice competition.

Now, another group of talented singers from Lee University are making their mark. Their video for the Christian song "What a Beautiful Name", filmed in the university's chapel, has gone viral, and they are preparing to release an album of original music.

The group posted the video on The Voices of Lee Facebook page back in July, and since has racked up more than 33 million views!

The song is available for download on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

Building on that success, the group is ready to release an album of original music called LeeU- The Album on October 6. They are hosting a release party on Thursday night at 7 p.m. The event will be held at 1773 N Ocoee St. in Cleveland.

They've also released a new video called "Overcome"

© 2017 WBIR.COM