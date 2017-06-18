Luke Bryan pulls diehard Sweetwater fan on stage

Baylee Bohrer and Luke Bryan. (Photo: WBIR)

A dream turned into reality for one diehard Luke Bryan fan.

The country music star pulled 7-year-old Baylee Bohrer of Sweetwater on stage at his Saturday concert in Alpharetta, Georgia.

(Photo: WBIR)

Bohrer has been following Bryan since she was two. She even reached out to Bryan two years ago in attempt to have him visit her classroom for "Show and Tell."

Sadly, Bryan wasn't able to attend. But he made up for it Saturday, giving his superfan the biggest hug she'll never forget.

(Photo: WBIR)





