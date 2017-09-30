Miley Cyrus packs out honky-tonk for release of new album

NASHVILLE, TENN. - Pop star Miley Cyrus returned to her Tennessee roots, musically and geographically, for the release of her new album "Younger Now" with a hometown performance at a Nashville honky-tonk.

Cyrus answered fan questions and chatted on stage with her dad, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, during the welcome home party thrown Friday night by the streaming service Spotify at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge.

She sang songs from her new album, which was released Friday, as well as her dad's 1992 mega hit "Achy Breaky Heart."

Fans camped outside the bar for hours hoping to see the singer, who grew up in Nashville before becoming a teen television star.

Now 24 years old with six studio albums, Cyrus told her fans that she wasn't running from her old music, but embracing it.

© 2017 Associated Press