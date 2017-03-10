'Nashville' adds Rachel Bilson, Kaitlin Doubleday to cast

Rachel Bilson (left) and Kaitlin Double Day (right) are joining the cast CMT's "Nashville." (Photo: Andy Kropa and Evan Agostini, Invision/AP)

You've seen them on "Empire" and "The O.C." Now two new faces are heading to "Nashville."

Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday will join the cast of "Nashville" in the second half of the show's fifth season, CMT announced Thursday.

The news comes on the heels of the sudden departure of former star Connie Britton, but CMT isn't positioning these new additions as a replacement for her character, "Rayna Jaymes."

Bilson previously starred in the CW series "Hart of Dixie," though many viewers also remember her as "Summer" on the teen drama "The O.C."

Doubleday is fresh off a two-year run on "Empire," one of the most popular shows currently on primetime television. She played "Rhonda Lyon," and like Rayna, reached a definitive end in her storyline.

"Nashville" has frequently welcomed new talents into its ensemble cast over its five-year run, including Chris Carmack, who quickly became a series regular. Season 5 has already seen the addition of roots musician Rhiannon Giddens.

