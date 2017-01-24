Pentatonix member to headline a cappella workshop Saturday

Avi Kaplan of Pentatonix visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio in New York City on Sept. 26, 2014. (Photo: Robin Marchant, Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Music students from the University of Tennessee, area high schools and multiple states will have the opportunity this week to learn from a member of Grammy award-winning a capella group.

Avi Kaplan, a bass vocalist in Pentatonix, will teach at the second annual Contemporary A Cappella Clinic for high school students on Saturday.

The UT School of Music is presenting the workshop.

Kaplan will spend Friday working with UT’s a cappella ensembles, the UT Singers, VOLume and reVOLution, according to a UT release.

The UT School of Music interim associate director of choral activities Jacyln Johnson coordinated Kaplan’s visit.

“The contemporary a cappella genre has exploded so much because young singers are able to use their classical choir training to sing popular music on the radio,” Johnson said. “It is fantastic for recruitment to choral programs and allows choral students to feel a part of the popular, mainstream music.”

Johnson is a friend of Kaplan’s. The two also are alumnus of Mt. San Antonio College in California.

Kaplan taught at last year’s workshop, which drew more than 600 students. This year's workshop is also expected to draw more than 600 students.

The deadline to attend this year’s workshop already passed in December.

Go to the University of Tennessee’s website for more information.

