Rhythm N' Blooms organizers unveil full artist lineup

Mark Bergin, WBIR 12:56 PM. EST February 14, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Rhythm N’ Blooms organizers unveiled the festival’s full artist lineup on Tuesday.

Lee Fields & the Expressions, Nikki Lane and Angeleena Presley are among the artists added to the three-day festival.

Last month, organizers announced Young the Giant would headline Rhythm N’ Blooms. It runs from April 7-9 in the Old City in downtown Knoxville.

Tickets range from $75 to $190, plus fees.

Go to Rhythm N’ Blooms’ website for more information.

