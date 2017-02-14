Rhythm N' Blooms organizers unveil full artist lineup

KNOXVILLE - Rhythm N’ Blooms organizers unveiled the festival’s full artist lineup on Tuesday.

Lee Fields & the Expressions, Nikki Lane and Angeleena Presley are among the artists added to the three-day festival.

Last month, organizers announced Young the Giant would headline Rhythm N’ Blooms. It runs from April 7-9 in the Old City in downtown Knoxville.

Tickets range from $75 to $190, plus fees.

The full lineup is here! We'll see you in the Old City, April 7-9. Share this with someone you love! ❤️ 🎶 #RnBKnox https://t.co/Vmebu5klc5 pic.twitter.com/EpNP3nEfhd — Rhythm N' Blooms (@RhythmNBlooms) February 14, 2017

