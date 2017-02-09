Ricky Skaggs to headline Bloomin' BBQ & Bluegrass Festival

Ricky Skaggs performs during 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Feb. 8, 2017. (Photo: Rick Diamond, Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

SEVIERVILLE - Bluegrass artist Ricky Skaggs will headline the 13th annual Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass Festival.

The festival in downtown Sevierville is set for May 19-20.

“We are very fortunate to have an artist like Ricky Skaggs join us this year,” said Sevierville Chamber of Commerce Director Marketing and Communications Amanda Marr. “With Ricky and the other fantastic artists we have set to take the stage, this year’s event will be very special to the community.”

Here’s a look at the other artists performing at the festival:

Friday, May 19

5 p.m. - Hogslop String Band

6 p.m. - Paul Williams & Victory Trio

7 p.m. – The Church Sisters

8 p.m. - Thrown Off the Train (founding members of Pine Mountain Railroad)

Saturday, May 20

Noon - Bill Mize (Grammy winner and Sevierville native)

1 p.m. - Mountain Ruckus presented by Dixie Stampede

2 p.m. & 5 p.m. - Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road

3 p.m. & 6 p.m. - Kenny & Amanda Smith Band

4 p.m. & 7 p.m. - Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers

8 p.m. - Ricky Skaggs

“Whether you come for the great food or the great music, this festival has something for everyone,” Marr said. “Bluegrass music is part of our culture and heritage here and we are happy to celebrate it with this free event for our community.”

Sevierville’s Bloomin’ Barbeque & Bluegrass is a family oriented event celebrating spring, barbecue and bluegrass music.

Go to the festival’s website for more information.

