The Band Perry has a new sound and look, fans react

The Band Perry have revealed a new look and sound in 2017. (Photo: Steven Klein) (Photo: Custom)

One year after parting ways with their former record label, country hitmakers The Band Perry have revealed a new pop sound — and a striking new look.

On Thursday, the group announced plans to release "our very first pop album," entitled "My Bad Imagination." The first single, "Stay in the Dark," hit digital services on Friday.

The group's announcement — as well as new promotional photos by fashion photographer Steven Klein — has been met with mixed reaction from fans, especially those on Facebook.

"Was a fan, but not now," reads one of the most popular comments. "I don't get this obsession with darkness..."

"I just don't get you guys," another fan said.

But other fans have applauded the group's ambition, and response has been fairly positive towards "Stay in the Dark" as a song. The group has performed it in concert for the last year, and it nods slightly to their country roots while packing a pop punch.

Siblings Kimberly, Neil and Reid Perry, who are from Greeneville, appear to know this new direction was going to be divisive.

"Creating (this album) has been the most exciting thing we've ever done," they wrote in Thursday's announcement.

"It's led us to disrupt everything that was comfortable and familiar to us a short year ago. If there's one thing we've learned in making it it's this - being yourself matters. It matters even when not everyone agrees that you should be or understands why it's important that you are...Thank you for your love, your patience, and for your trust. Come with us."

In March of 2016, the group announced it had parted ways with the Big Machine Label Group, and signed with Mercury Nashville / Interscope Records later that year. The Perry siblings rose to fame with the 2010 country smash "If I Die Young," and the group was named New Artist of the Year at the 2011 CMA Awards. Other country hits included “Better Dig Two," “Done,” “All Your Life” and “You Lie.”

