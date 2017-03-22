The Band Perry to headline Nashville marathon

(Photo: Burk, Tonja)

NASHVILLE - The Band Perry will perform a concert in conjunction with the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon & Half Marathon on April 29.

The concert at Ascend Amphitheater is open exclusively to runners and their friends and family at 7 p.m. after the marathon and half marathon.

More than 30,000 runners are expected to participate in the race, which features a music theme with 50 local bands performing on stages set up along the course.

“We are thrilled that The Band Perry will headline this year’s post-race concert at the new Ascend Amphitheater celebrating the many musical genres that Nashville is known for," said event manager Katie Holmes ."Their country roots and new pop sound are sure to keep the party rocking for runners and spectators after the race.”

New this year will be a one-mile race, which will be added the Thursday night before the race. It is designed to warm runners up for the main event.

Participants can earn a third, bonus medal for taking on two days of running over the weekend, by completing the race, which is called the ‘Remix Challenge’. Thursday’s 1-Mile race ends at Ascend Amphitheater where Jake Owen will play a ticketed performance, open to the public.

Tennessean